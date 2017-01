- An exhibition is being held at the El Granero exhibition hall in Buenavista del Norte, which will take observers back to the roots of the Canarian peasant population. more...

29.01.2017

- Many young girls, especially in Tenerife, dream of being given the opportunity to become the Carnival Queen of Santa Cruz. For 20 girls the realisation of their dream is becoming closer. On Tuesday, they were received by the mayor José Manuel Bermúdez, and on February 12 at 6 pm, they will be on stage. more...